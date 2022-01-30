Expand / Collapse search

Super Bowl LVI: $10,000 is average ticket price for big game at SoFi Stadium, expert says

By KJ Hiramoto
Super Bowl LVI
LA Rams fans ready for Super Bowl LVI

Rams fans left SoFi Stadium happy after the team captured the NFC championship Sunday by beating the San Francisco 49ers.

LOS ANGELES - Looking for Super Bowl LVI tickets at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood? You may need to spend an arm and a leg to get a hold of even one ticket.

Officials with SeatGeek, a ticket marketplace website, published a release forecasting an average resale value of a single Super Bowl LVI ticket to be just north of $10,000.

"This is well above historical levels, likely driven by the Los Angeles location," SeatGeek explained in a press release.

The matchup may have also played a role in the steep ticket prices. According to Gametime, a different ticket marketplace website, the lowest-priced Super Bowl tickets was $6,050 each, including service fees, before the matchup was set Sunday evening. After the Cincinnati Bengals secured a spot in the big game at SoFi Stadium, the lowest-priced tickets increased to $6,357 each.

Now, with the hometown Los Angeles Rams joining the mix for the big game, the lowest-priced ticket increased to more than $6,600 each, according to Gametime's press release Sunday night.

Below is the average price compiled by SeatGeek:

  • Super Bowl LVI (Feb. 13, 2022): $10,086, to be played in Inglewood
  • Super Bowl LV (Feb. 7, 2021): $8,609, played in Tampa
  • Super Bowl LIV (Feb. 2, 2020): $7,172, played in Miami
  • Super Bowl LII (Feb. 4, 2018): $5,373, played in Minneapolis
  • Super Bowl LIII (Feb. 3, 2019): $4,657, played in Atlanta

