Super Bowl LVI: $10,000 is average ticket price for big game at SoFi Stadium, expert says
LOS ANGELES - Looking for Super Bowl LVI tickets at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood? You may need to spend an arm and a leg to get a hold of even one ticket.
Officials with SeatGeek, a ticket marketplace website, published a release forecasting an average resale value of a single Super Bowl LVI ticket to be just north of $10,000.
"This is well above historical levels, likely driven by the Los Angeles location," SeatGeek explained in a press release.
The matchup may have also played a role in the steep ticket prices. According to Gametime, a different ticket marketplace website, the lowest-priced Super Bowl tickets was $6,050 each, including service fees, before the matchup was set Sunday evening. After the Cincinnati Bengals secured a spot in the big game at SoFi Stadium, the lowest-priced tickets increased to $6,357 each.
Now, with the hometown Los Angeles Rams joining the mix for the big game, the lowest-priced ticket increased to more than $6,600 each, according to Gametime's press release Sunday night.
Below is the average price compiled by SeatGeek:
- Super Bowl LVI (Feb. 13, 2022): $10,086, to be played in Inglewood
- Super Bowl LV (Feb. 7, 2021): $8,609, played in Tampa
- Super Bowl LIV (Feb. 2, 2020): $7,172, played in Miami
- Super Bowl LII (Feb. 4, 2018): $5,373, played in Minneapolis
- Super Bowl LIII (Feb. 3, 2019): $4,657, played in Atlanta
