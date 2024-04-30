Brutal fight at Crenshaw High School caught on camera; mom says she wasn't notified

Cell phone video captured a brutal fight at Crenshaw High School in which a student was kicked in the head multiple times, and the student's mom said the school never notified her about what happened.

Shameke's son is a senior at Crenshaw High School. She said "my son was walking the halls of school going to his next class and the kids just came and tried to attack him. He was cornered, and once they got him to the ground, they just kept kicking him and stomping him."

Shameke said she was angry, and that the school never told her about the fight. She also said that her son's incident was one of several brawls that happened at the school within minutes.

"They were all in the same hallway a few minutes apart," Shameke said. "It was the same group of kids assaulting everybody."

Shameke claimed there's a pattern of weekly fighting at the school, and although the assistant principal said the school's investigating, Shameke said she's skeptical, because it hasn't stopped, and now it's her son that's been hurt. But the most frustrating part, is she said her son "still doesn't know why. He just asks, ‘Why? What did I do?’"

In addition to the beating, Shameke said "they stole his backpack and his earrings and they posted it on the internet." The attackers took her son's wallet too. Shameke said it was in the backpack.

"They basically robbed him and assaulted him."

Shameke's son walked away with cuts, bruises and a fractured nose. And there's been other trauma. He doesn't want to go back to school. He's feeling uncomfortable about going to the prom. Shameke said he's afrad that by going to prom, her son could be exposed as he might be if he went back into the hallways at school.

The Los Angeles Unified School District shared the following notice with parents Tuesday:

Good Afternoon, Crenshaw family. This is Principal Moorer with an important announcement. The health and safety of our students and staff remain my top priority.

I wanted to take the time to inform you of an incident that occurred yesterday when school staff intervened to break up a physical altercation between students. We have notified the parents of the students involved and are investigating the incident further, according to Los Angeles Unified policy.

We provide counseling to any student needing support or someone to talk to. Please let us know if your child needs assistance. This incident offers an opportunity to speak with your child about making positive choices and to remind them to tell an adult if they are experiencing issues with other students. We also encourage everyone to follow the District’s message: if you see something, say something.

Additionally, parents are reminded that anonymous reporting can be made through the Distric’s LASAR app, which is available through the App Store.

The Crenshaw family strives to treat everyone with respect, kindness and compassion at every school. The incident that occurred is being carefully reviewed. The Crenshaw community will continue to look at safety procedures and provide opportunities for any student impacted by the incident to discuss their perspective on mediating conflicts that arise, both on campus and within the community.*