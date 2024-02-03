California rain storm: Timeline of what Los Angeles residents can expect

Ahead of the strong storm expected to hit Los Angeles Sunday, Mayor Karen Bass encouraged Southern California residents to stay vigilant and prepare.

"The city has been working urgently in anticipation of the storm that's expected to hit us Sunday, Monday and possibly Tuesday," Bass said during a Friday afternoon news conference.

"We know that weather predictions can change quickly, but right now there are indications that the coming storm could be as strong as Tropical Storm Hilary was in August."

She reassured city residents that the city will once again be prepared for what may come. Bass emphasized taking common-sense precautions, such as staying home and staying off the road starting Sunday.

Here's what Angelenos can expect from the rain in California this week:

SATURDAY, FEB. 3

Expect cool temperatures with some cloudiness. The day will see a high of 60 degrees.

The National Weather Service issued a High Surf Advisory that will be in effect through the beginning of next week.

A winter storm watch will also be in effect in the eastern San Gabriel Mountains from Saturday night through Tuesday afternoon, with forecasters predicting as much as 2 to 4 feet of snow above 7,000 feet, as much as 20 inches as low as 6,000 feet, and 8 inches at 5,000 feet. Winds will also gust in that area at 80 mph.

Light rain showers are expected to hit Los Angeles County by Saturday evening.

SUNDAY, FEB. 4

The powerful atmospheric river is expected to arrive Sunday afternoon and evening, forecasters said. The wind advisory begins at 6 a.m. and the flood watch begins at 12 p.m., according to the NWS.

Very heavy rain is expected to hit Los Angeles County by 6 p.m., Sunday and continue throughout the rest of the night. Thunderstorms are expected, and potentially life-threatening flash flooding during this time is a top concern for officials.

This multiple-day storm could drop three to six inches of rain in coastal and valley areas, and six to 12 inches in the mountains, with much of that downpour occurring in a 24- to 36-hour period between Sunday into Monday, the NWS said.

MONDAY, FEB. 5

Heavy storm conditions are expected to continue into Monday.

"People need to start preparing now for a major flooding event," National Weather Service forecasters warned.

The heavy rain will be accompanied by strong winds in many areas, blowing at speeds of 30 to 50 mph in parts of L.A. County, and reaching up to 60 to 90 mph in higher mountain areas and the 5 Freeway corridor, forecasters have predicted.

"The Los Angeles River will fill quickly and become a raging river and a very dangerous place to be," said the NWS. "Anyone in that basin should be removed well before the onset of rain. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor draining and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible."

TUESDAY, FEB. 6 AND BEYOND

The wet weather pattern will continue into Tuesday evening, with periods of rain anticipated to continue.

Drier conditions are expected by Wednesday, but a chance of showers will still linger. Snow levels could fall as low as 3,500 feet by Thursday, forecasters said.

"Now to the residents of our great city, we urge you to take this storm seriously and prepare accordingly," said LA City Fire Chief Kristin Crowley. "Please ensure that your emergency kits are updated, avoid any unnecessary travel, and stay informed through official channels for updates."