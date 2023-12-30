Southern California rain forecast: Here's what to expect from the storm

Parts of Los Angeles County are experiencing flooding Saturday morning as a strong one-day rainstorm hit the area, creating dangerous conditions on roads and at beaches.

A flood advisory is in effect until 11 a.m. for a portion of southwest California, including central and southern Los Angeles County, and far eastern Ventura County, according to the National Weather Service.

Local law enforcement agencies reported some urban and small stream flooding in the advisory area.

Some locations that were warned about possible flooding include Long Beach, Malibu, Griffith Park, Hollywood, downtown Los Angeles, Universal City, Burbank, Beverly Hills, North Hollywood, Culver City, Alhambra, Inglewood, Pasadena, Van Nuys, Venice, Santa Monica and Encino.

The NWS also issued a special weather statement for the areas of Santa Clarita, Newhall and San Fernando, where winds up to 50 mph were expected.

Meanwhile, a high surf warning is in effect until 10 p.m. Saturday for all Los Angeles County beaches, including the Malibu Coast and Catalina Island.

"Significant flooding of seawater is likely over vulnerable low-lying coastal areas around the time of high tide," according to the NWS. "Damage to coastal roadways and structures is possible. Powerful waves and strong rip currents will pose an exceptional risk of ocean drowning and damage to coastal structures like piers and jetties. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore."

The large waves were expected to create dangerous conditions for anyone entering the water with the possibility of flooding in areas close to the beach. Forecasters warned that the county will continue to see waves of 10 to 15 feet, with some reaching as high as 20 feet, accompanied by dangerous rip currents.

The highest surf was anticipated at west-facing beaches such as Hermosa, Manhattan and Palos Verdes, forecasters said.

Due to safety concerns relating to the high surf and ocean swell, the Manhattan Beach Pier will be closed through Sunday, city officials said. The city of Long Beach urged residents and visitors to drive carefully through the area. Residents in low-lying areas such as Alamitos Bay were urged to "be vigilant and prepare for potential localized flooding due to the large swells." Sand and sandbags were being made available to residents at city fire stations.

NWS forecasters added: "Stay off of beaches and coastal walkways, roads, and structures. Do NOT drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Everyone should remain out of the water due to life-threatening surf conditions. Stay off of jetties, piers, and other waterside infrastructure."

In Orange County, a high surf warning and coastal flood advisory will be in effect until 2 a.m. Monday. Forecasters said Orange County beaches will see waves of 6 to 15 feet.

According to the NWS, the Orange County locations most susceptible to flooding include Seal Beach, Sunset Beach and Newport Beach.

The high surf was the result of "powerful cyclones over the northern Pacific waters," according to the NWS.

Conditions are expected to dry out Saturday night and Sunday morning, though very light rain is possible on New Year's Day. Forecasters said the system will likely only produce less than a tenth of an inch of rain, meaning the Rose Parade should escape any major downfalls, although the NWS conceded the day's forecast "is still pretty iffy."

The area will dry out again Tuesday, with another brief storm system predicted to arrive Wednesday.