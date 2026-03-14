'Dangerous' historic March heat wave to blast SoCal with triple-digit temps: What to know

The Brief Forecasters warn of a "potentially record-breaking" March heat event starting Sunday and peaking Tuesday and Wednesday. Inland valleys could see highs up to 102°F, reaching 20 to 30 degrees above seasonal norms through next week. Cal/OSHA is urging employers to provide water, shade, and rest, noting that workers are not yet acclimated to summer-like heat.



A brief reprieve on Saturday will give way to a "large, long-lasting and dangerous" heat wave beginning Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters warn this could be one of the most intense heat events ever recorded for the month of March, posing a high risk of heat illness across the region.

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What we know:

While Saturday remains slightly cooler due to onshore flow, temperatures are still 6 to 12 degrees above normal.

The real shift begins Sunday, kicking off a prolonged hot streak that will see temperatures climb 3 to 8 degrees higher than Saturday's highs.

By early next week, coastal areas will reach the 80s and 90s, while valleys are expected to swelter in the 95 to 102-degree range. Some areas are expected to reach 105°F to 109°F, according to the NWS.

Cal/OSHA has already issued a formal reminder to employers to protect outdoor workers who may not yet be acclimated to such extreme conditions.

High temperature forecast by county

By the numbers:

Los Angeles

Saturday: 84°F – 92°F

Sunday: 87°F – 95°F

Valley areas (SFV/SGV will be the hottest; coastal areas slightly cooler)

Orange

Saturday: 82°F – 90°F

Sunday: 85°F – 93°F

Inland OC (Anaheim/Irvine) will see low 90s by Sunday

Riverside

Saturday: 94°F – 98°F

Sunday: 96°F – 100°F

Coachella Valley is the hot spot; Palm Springs hovering near triple digits)

San Bernardino

Saturday: 88°F – 96°F

Sunday: 92°F – 98°F

IE cities will feel the heat increase steadily through Sunday afternoon

San Diego

Saturday: 78°F – 88°F

Sunday: 81°F – 90°F

San Diego proper stays cooler; inland valleys hitting high 80s/low 90s

Ventura

Saturday: 80°F – 90°F

Sunday: 84°F – 93°F

Coastal areas are mild, but Ojai and Simi Valley are significantly hotter

What we don't know:

While the "peak" is currently forecasted for Tuesday and Wednesday, meteorologists are still monitoring exactly how long the triple-digit heat will linger into the following weekend.

Timeline:

Saturday: Brief cooling; highs in the mid-70s to low-80s.

Sunday: Temperatures begin to creep upward by 3 to 8 degrees.

Monday: Highs reach the 80s on the coast and mid-90s in valleys.

Tuesday & Wednesday: The expected peak of the heat wave; valley temperatures ranging from 95 to 102.

Thursday & Friday: Dangerously high temperatures continue, remaining 20 to 30 degrees above normal.

What they're saying:

NWS forecasters are calling this "quite possibly one of the top heat wave events for the month of March, ever," emphasizing that the long duration increases the risk for vulnerable populations.

Cal/OSHA emphasized the danger for those working outdoors, stating, "Employees may not yet be acclimatized to high heat and may need additional breaks and interventions... ensure that employees have shade, water and rest breaks."

What you can do:

Hydrate: Drink plenty of water throughout the day, even if you don't feel thirsty.

Seek Shade: Avoid direct sunlight during the peak hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Check on Neighbors: Ensure the elderly, young children, and those without air conditioning are staying cool.

Workplace Safety: If you are an employer, provide mandated water and rest periods; if you are an employee, monitor yourself for signs of heat exhaustion like dizziness or nausea.