High surf pounds SoCal coast, floods streets in Ventura County

Large waves and high surf pounded the Ventura County coastline Thursday, causing major flooding and damage.

The swell was so powerful it pushed a tree and water right through protective glass and caused major damage to the hotel "Inn on the Beach' on Seaward Ave.

Streets, cars and homes along the Ventura coast were flooded. Waves, as high as 20 feet, hit the Ventura pier.

According to the Ventura County Fire Department, multiple rescues were made, including a lifeguard who got caught in the tide while attempting to rescue a surfer.

"Thank you God he crawled up and told him ‘you’re alive, you made it'", said Kim Lamberg.

She and neighbors saw his yellow helmet bobbing in the water and called 911. They got him out just in time as another wave hit.

"The biggest wave of the day came in and caught all of us off guard because we weren't paying attention to the ocean anymore. We were around a human," she added.

In total, eight people were injured.

People are advised to stay away from the water. A High Surf Warning and Coastal Flood Warning remain in effect through Saturday at 10 p.m. In Orange County, the coastal flood and high surf advisories will be in effect until 2 a.m. Monday

According to forecasters from the National Weather Service, the next set of big swells will arrive Saturday.