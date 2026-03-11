Missing California girl kidnapped in 2020 found safe in North Carolina 6 years later

article

The Brief An 11-year-old girl kidnapped from Duarte in 2020 was found safe in Washington County, North Carolina, after nearly six years. Local deputies discovered the child enrolled in school under an alias after receiving a tip from Los Angeles authorities on March 6. While the investigation into her mother’s disappearance with the child continues, no arrests have been announced.



An 11-year-old girl who was abducted in Southern California nearly six years ago has been recovered safely over 2,700 miles away in North Carolina.

The breakthrough came after a multi-agency investigation tracked the child to a local school where she had been living under a false identity.

What we know:

On March 10, Sgt. Quintana and School Resource Officers Tate and Scolaro of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office located the child in North Carolina.

The girl, identified by missing persons organizations as Karen Rojas, originally disappeared from Duarte on June 2, 2020, at the age of five.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the child’s mother had custody but stopped communicating with the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) during an active investigation and was believed to have taken the child.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet announced any arrests or charges in connection with the kidnapping.

It remains unclear exactly how long the child had been in North Carolina or who she was living with at the time she was located.

Due to her age and the sensitivity of the case, officials are withholding her name in current official updates and have not released the alias she was using at school.

Timeline:

June 2, 2020: The child is kidnapped from Duarte in Los Angeles County.

July 1, 2020: LA County DCFS officially reports the child missing to the Temple Station Sheriff's Department.

March 6, 2026: Temple Station detectives receive information suggesting the child is in North Carolina.

March 10, 2026: Washington County deputies confirm the child is enrolled in a local school under an alias and take her into protective custody.

What they're saying:

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office emphasized the significance of the recovery, stating, "These are very rare occurrences to have such a positive outcome on such an old case as this, but it reminds us that through hard work, and dedication, and cooperation. Stories with positive outcomes like these can happen."

They also confirmed the child "is SAFE!"

What's next:

The LASD said it will continue to coordinate with DCFS and North Carolina authorities as the investigation remains ongoing.

Officials stated that additional information will be released as it becomes available, though privacy remains a top priority.