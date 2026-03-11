Lobstergate: Pete Hegseth’s Pentagon faces backlash over $7 million lobster spree

The Brief A government watchdog report reveals the Pentagon, under Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, spent $6.9 million on lobster tails during a single month in late 2025. The expenditure was part of a record-breaking $93.4 billion "use-it-or-lose-it" spree in September that included ribeye steaks, king crab, and luxury furniture. Critics and lawmakers are slamming the optics of the spending, contrasting the "surf and turf" budget with the administration's public push for federal efficiency.



A newly released analysis of Department of Defense spending shows a staggering $93.4 billion splurge in September 2025, as officials scrambled to exhaust their budget before the fiscal year deadline.

The findings have ignited a firestorm of criticism over "wasteful" luxury purchases just as the U.S. enters a costly conflict with Iran.

What is Lobstergate?

What we know:

According to the report by government watchdog Open The Books, in the final month of the 2025 fiscal year, the Department of Defense (DOD) moved to exhaust its remaining budget to avoid future funding cuts—a practice known as "use-it-or-lose-it."

Beyond the $6.9 million for lobster, the Pentagon spent:

$15.1 million on ribeye steaks

$2 million on Alaskan king crab

Nearly $140,000 on doughnuts

Over $124,000 on ice cream machines

High-end non-food items were also on the list, including:

$98,329 Steinway & Sons grand piano for an Air Force residence

$225 million in furniture, featuring individual chairs costing nearly $1,900

$12,540 for fruit basket stands

$5.3 million on Apple devices

Open the Books called the spending "completely unacceptable," noting that the $93 billion total was the highest month-of-September spend since at least 2008.

Newsom mocks Hegseth for spending bill

What they're saying:

In his defense, Hegseth previously stated in February 2025 that he welcomed a DOGE review, saying, "We need to know when we spend dollars, we need to know where they’re going."

The report has drawn fierce criticism from both sides of the aisle.

California Governor Gavin Newsom mocked the Secretary of Defense by posting an AI-generated image of Hegseth lounging amid steaks and lobster, captioned: "HEGSETH BLOWING $93 BILLION OF TAXPAYER DOLLARS IN 1 MONTH !!"

"Reports are showing that Sec. Pete Hegseth blew $93 billion in federal DOD funding at the end of last year," stated Representative Melanie Stansbury on social media, adding, "You better believe we'll be investigating." Conversely, Secretary Hegseth has previously championed the "Department of Government Efficiency," telling Fox News in February 2025, "We need to know when we spend dollars, we need to know where they're going."

Meanwhile, Congressman Chuck Schumer labeled Hegseth a "grifter," noting the $93 billion could have funded ACA tax credits for three years.

Timeline:

March–June 2025: Pentagon spends over $7.4 million monthly on lobster tails.

September 2025: The "spending spree" peaks with $93.4 billion in contracts and grants.

September 30, 2025: Fiscal year ends; Pentagon exhausts remaining funds to avoid forfeiture.

October 2025: U.S.-Israel war with Iran begins.

March 2026: Full details of the luxury spending are made public by watchdogs.

What's next:

Congress is expected to hold hearings regarding the Pentagon's year-end spending habits.

As the war in Iran continues—already costing an estimated $5.6 billion in munitions in its first two days—lawmakers are expected to use these spending reports to push for stricter oversight and potential reforms to federal "use-it-or-lose-it" funding rules.