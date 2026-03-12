Taco Bell 2026 menu: Nacho fries go permanent, plus 20 new items revealed

The Brief Taco Bell unveiled more than 20 new menu items for 2026 during its "Live Más Live" gala, featuring experimental flavors and brand collaborations. Highlights include Diablo Dusted Chicken Nuggets, a Crème Brûlée Crunchwrap, and the permanent addition of Nacho Fries to the menu. Specific nationwide release dates for each individual product remain unannounced.



Taco Bell is preparing for one of its "boldest years yet" with a massive 2026 menu expansion that blends fiery savory spices with experimental desserts.

The announcement, made during its star-studded Live Más Live event in Hollywood, confirms that fan-favorite Nacho Fries will finally secure a permanent spot on the franchise's menu.

What we know:

According to Taco Bell, the chain is leaning heavily into "dusted" proteins and unique dessert crossovers.

New savory options include three varieties of chicken nuggets seasoned with Diablo, Flamin’ Hot, and Doritos Cool Ranch flavors.

The "Cheesy G Sliders" and a "Queso Cracked Cantina Bowl" will also join the lineup. For dessert, the chain is introducing a Crème Brûlée Crunchwrap Slider and the "Mountain Dew Baja Midnight Pie."

The expansion also moves into lifestyle and beverages, featuring "Mountain Dew Baja Blast Under Eye Patches" and a "Strawberry Horchata Refresca." Taylor Montgomery, Taco Bell’s global chief brand officer, stated that the brand is "constantly pushing the limits" in both food and culture.

Here's the full menu lineup:

Savory Entrees & Snacks

Nacho Fries (Permanent): The fan-favorite side is officially joining the permanent menu.

Flamin’ Hot Nacho Fries: Fries paired with a new Flamin’ Hot Nacho Cheese sauce.

Diablo Dusted Crispy Chicken Nuggets: All-white meat nuggets with fiery Diablo seasoning.

Doritos Cool Ranch Dusted Crispy Chicken Nuggets: Nuggets coated in Cool Ranch seasoning with a matching dipping sauce.

Flamin’ Hot Dusted Crispy Chicken Nuggets: A third nugget variety featuring Flamin' Hot seasoning.

Cheesy G Sliders: Mini soft flatbreads wrapped around white corn shells with a three-cheese blend and creamy chipotle sauce (Steak or Chicken).

Cantina Chicken Mexican Pizza: Slow-roasted chicken, black beans, and green chile sauce served with Jalapeño Citrus Salsa.

Mexican Pizza Empanadas: Bite-sized empanadas filled with beef, cheese, and Mexican Pizza sauce.

Queso Cracked Cantina Bowl: A rice bowl topped with a "crackable" layer of crispy cheddar cheese.

Flamin’ Hot Mini Taco Salad: A Fritos-filled salad in a tortilla bowl rimmed with Flamin’ Hot seasoning.

Firecracker Burrito: A red flour tortilla filled with beef, rice, and "cayenne poppin’ crystals."

Fire Queso Sauce Packet: An innovative, fully edible and crispy "sauce packet" made of queso.

Desserts

Crème Brûlée Crunchwrap Slider: A sweet hexagon with vanilla filling and a caramelized cinnamon sugar crust.

Mountain Dew Baja Midnight Pie: A passionfruit-flavored dessert pie.

Milk Bar Birthday Cake Empanada: A golden empanada filled with cake batter and topped with pink frosting.

Strawberry & Cream Mexican Pizza Bite: A dessert tostada with cheesecake filling and macerated strawberries.

Chocolate Fudge & Caramel Empanadas: A two-pack featuring one of each flavor (available now).

Beverages & Lifestyle

Strawberry Horchata Refresca: A traditional horchata swirled with strawberry syrup and freeze-dried pieces.

Cold Brew with Purple Horchata Cold Foam: Coffee topped with a cinnamon-vanilla infused purple foam.

Salt & Straw Tacolate Chiller: A sippable, blended version of the "Tacolate" ice cream taco.

Mountain Dew Baja Midnight Zero: A zero-sugar version of the new passionfruit-lime soda.

Mountain Dew Baja Blast Under Eye Patches: Caffeine-infused, citrus-scented skincare patches.

What's next:

The new menu items are scheduled to drop at various intervals throughout 2026.

Fans can stream the Live Más Live event on Peacock until April 9 to see the full reveals.

Taco Bell encourages customers to use their mobile app and rewards program to receive notifications as specific items become available at local restaurants.