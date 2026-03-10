VIDEO: Street takeover escalates to break-in, stabbing at DTLA luxury high-rise

The Brief A violent street takeover in downtown Los Angeles escalated into a luxury high-rise break-in and a stabbing early Sunday morning. A mob swarmed the lobby of Circa LA, shattering windows and attacking security guards after an alleged verbal dispute with residents. The LAPD is currently reviewing bystander and surveillance video to identify suspects.



A chaotic street takeover turned into a violent assault over the weekend when a group of individuals breached a luxury high-rise in downtown Los Angeles.

The confrontation left one person with a stab wound and significant property damage at a prominent residential building.

What we know:

The incident began around 3 a.m. Sunday on Figueroa Boulevard, directly across from Crypto.com Arena.

Witnesses captured video of cars performing donuts and blocking traffic before a large group, many wearing hoodies, rushed the lobby of Circa LA.

During the ensuing melee, the group reportedly beat security guards who were attempting to prevent them from going inside.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, one person was stabbed during the fight.

The following day, the high-rise had boarded up broken windows.

What we don't know:

No official comment has been released by building management.

No arrests have been made.

What they're saying:

Residents expressed frustration over the recurring nature of these events.

"Two days ago, actually, they were doing donuts at 3 o'clock in the morning. Nobody called the cops. The cops don't even show up," one neighbor noted.

Regarding the escalation, another witness explained, "Some of our neighbors, I guess, they threw stuff downstairs and pissed them off, and then they came over to fight the neighbors."

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing.

Detectives are currently analyzing a significant amount of cell phone and surveillance footage to identify the individuals involved in the break-in and the stabbing.