Uber, Lyft add fuel surcharge as gas prices soar

Uber, Lyft add fuel surcharge as gas prices soar

Rideshare companies Uber and Lyft are rolling out fuel surcharges to help offset the rising cost of gas. Some drivers say the surcharge is simply not enough to help with the pain at the pump and plan to rally Wednesday for higher pay.

Are gas prices leveling off?
video

Are gas prices leveling off?

Gas prices in LA County saw their smallest jump of the recent surge. The average price of a gallon in LA County sits around $5.28.