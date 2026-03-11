Kanye West found liable in Malibu mansion 'gutting' lawsuit

The Brief A Los Angeles jury awarded former employee Tony Saxon $140,000 Wednesday, finding Ye liable for breach of contract during a $57 million Malibu mansion renovation. Saxon alleged he was owed $1.7 million in wages and was fired after refusing "dangerous requests" and being forced to sleep on the property floor. While the jury confirmed liability, the $140,000 award is significantly lower than the amount sought by the plaintiff's legal team.



A Los Angeles jury found Kanye West liable Wednesday following a two-week trial over the 'gutting' of his Malibu estate.

The verdict stems from a 2021 lawsuit filed by a former employee who claimed he suffered serious injuries and wrongful termination while working on the controversial renovation.

What we know:

Tony Saxon, a handyman and project manager, sued Ye in September 2023, claiming the rapper agreed to pay him $20,000 per week to oversee the massive remodel.

Saxon testified that he only received a single $20,000 payment despite his work.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Kanye West testifies in trial over Malibu mansion lawsuit

He further alleged that he was forced to sleep on the mansion floor and eventually fired in November 2021 for refusing "dangerous requests" that lacked proper safety equipment.

During the trial, Ye’s testimony was characterized by frequent refrains of "I’m not sure" when asked about his role as CEO of Yeezy Construction.

The jury reached their decision late Tuesday afternoon, but Judge Brock Hammond waited until Wednesday morning to read the verdict, which fell far short of the $1.7 million Saxon's attorneys had requested.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear if Saxon’s legal team will challenge the $140,000 award, given that it represents only a fraction of the wages they claimed were owed.

Timeline:

2021: Ye hires Tony Saxon to oversee the Malibu renovation; Saxon is fired in November.

September 2023: Saxon files a lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court alleging breach of contract and wrongful termination.

October 2023: Judge Hammond orders Ye to pay $3,320 in sanctions for discovery delays.

March 10, 2026: Jury reaches a verdict just after 4 p.m.

March 11, 2026: The $140,000 verdict is officially read in court.

What's next:

Following the formal reading of the verdict, legal teams for both parties will review the jury's findings to weigh the possibility of an appeal.

If the judgment stands, the court will move toward enforcement, which includes $3,320 in sanctions previously ordered against West for discovery delays during the litigation process.