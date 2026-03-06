Riverside Police Department planning to fire 3 officers for having "disabled veteran" license plates

The Brief Three officers have filed a discrimination lawsuit against the Riverside Police Department after they were told they were being fired for having disabled veteran license plates on their personal cars. The three officers, all military veterans, received a 100% disability rating from the VA. The department is claiming they made false claims to get those plates.



The Riverside Police Department is planning to fire three officers because they have disabled veteran license plates on their personal cars. The officers have filed a discrimination lawsuit against the department.

What we know:

The three officers are military veterans, all with a 100% disability rating from the VA.

The department is alleging they made false claims about their physical limitations to get those plates. Their attorney says that's not true.

What they're saying:

"They're saying, because I've seen the paperwork, that these guys must have lied in order to get the disability rating from the VA, which of course is nonsense," said attorney Michael McNicholas.

He says none of the officers have asked for special accommodations at work, which the department is using to back up its claims.

McNicholas says the VA disability rating system can be commonly misunderstood:

"Just because you're 100% disabled under the VA rubric, does not mean you are disabled for purposes of the California employment law," said McNicholas.

The department told the officers it plans to fire them last week. An effort by McNicholas to settle with the city has failed.

The other side:

The Riverside Police Department told FOX11 it cannot comment on confidential personnel matters.