Wrong turn may have cost LA Marathon runner the No. 1 finish

The Brief New video shows second-place finisher Michael Kamau may have briefly gone the wrong direction after dodging a spectator near the end of the Los Angeles Marathon, before Nathan Martin won in a photo finish by one-hundredth of a second. Spectators who recorded the moment said the misdirection likely cost Kamau the race and raised safety concerns about course security. Marathon officials told FOX 11 no protests were filed, the results stand, and vehicles did not make a wrong turn during the event.



A dramatic finish at the Los Angeles Marathon is drawing worldwide attention after new video surfaced showing the runner who finished second may have briefly gone the wrong direction just before the finish line.

The race ended in a stunning photo finish Sunday when Nathan Martin surged past Michael Kamau at the line, winning by just one-hundredth of a second after nearly 26.2 miles.

But newly recorded video taken about 200 meters from the finish shows Kamau, who was leading at the time, dodging a fan who stepped onto the course and then appearing to follow a motorcycle briefly in the wrong direction before turning back toward the finish.

The footage was captured by spectators Frank Robledo and Carmen Maldonado, who were watching near the final stretch.

"That was a crazy ending," Robledo said. "She totally messed him up. You can see in the video that she goes left and forces him to go to the right."

Another marathon finisher who later watched the video said the moment was difficult to see.

"That guy — I don’t know if he was able to sleep last night," the runner said.

Robledo said he initially believed Kamau had the race secured.

"He won’t get passed, though," someone can be heard saying in the video as the runners approach the finish.

But Maldonado said the moment Kamau turned right may have given Martin an opportunity.

"Second place probably saw he took that right turn," Maldonado said. "As a second-place runner, you’re thinking, ‘I can probably get this.’"

Robledo said the delay likely made the difference.

"Those seconds messed him up," he said. "He had to backtrack and turn around."

Robledo also recorded the women’s race at the same spot. In that clip, the leading runner stays left at the turn while Kamau goes right and then doubles back.

Maldonado said the situation also raises safety concerns.

"The LA Marathon could have done a better job making sure no one got in the way," she said. "Being able to get in there and run with him — that’s kind of dangerous."

In a statement to FOX 11, a spokesperson for the marathon said no protests were filed and the results of Sunday’s race remain unchanged.

"The vehicles made their planned exit 300 meters from the finish line at the intersection of Century Park West and Santa Monica Boulevard within sight of the finish line structure," the statement said. "As with all major road racing events, our lead vehicles leave the course before approaching the finish line. Our vehicles did not make a wrong turn at this point or at any other during the event."

Race officials said the spectator seen in the video just before the finish chute fencing began "is cause for concern."

"We’re gratified that our race attracts large spectator crowds, and we will review how future issues of this kind can be avoided as part of our post-race discussions," the statement said.

Officials also emphasized the demands of elite marathon racing.

"Marathon road racing is a dynamic sport where pro athletes must combine endurance, tactical awareness, and mental toughness to be successful," the statement said. "All of these elements were on display this weekend."

Runners who have since watched the video said they feel sympathy for Kamau.

"For sure it cost him the race," one runner said. "If it’s a local race, OK — but the LA Marathon? People train their whole lives for it. That’s tough."

According to reports, the race winner’s prize is believed to be about $10,000, while second place is expected to receive about $5,000.