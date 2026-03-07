Fullerton family sues Union Pacific over 'dangerous' abandoned rail line

The Brief A Fullerton family is taking legal action against Union Pacific Railroad, alleging an abandoned rail line behind their home has become a dangerous hub for crime and fires. The family reports a years-long saga involving homeless encampments, a brush fire that reached their property, a home burglary, and a trespasser caught on camera living in their backyard. It remains unclear what specific security measures the family is requesting or if the upcoming court hearing will result in an immediate mandate for Union Pacific to clear the land.



A Fullerton family has filed a lawsuit against Union Pacific, claiming the company's failure to maintain an abandoned rail line has led to repeated burglaries and life-threatening fires.

The residents on Sienega Drive say they have spent five years pleading with the railroad to secure the property to no avail.

What we know:

The legal dispute centers on a stretch of unused tracks adjacent to the residential neighborhood.

Since 2019, the family has documented homeless individuals living on the property, including video evidence of an unhoused man on a sofa directly behind their backyard wall.

The situation escalated significantly in late 2024. In October, the family reported a burglary where jewelry and cash were stolen by an individual they identified as homeless.

Later that year, Ring camera footage captured a woman attempting to break into the home; when she failed, she remained in the family’s backyard for at least 24 hours.

Additionally, an unattended campfire on the rail property sparked a blaze in "tinder dry trees" that burned within feet of the residence, requiring firefighters to battle the flames from the family’s own rooms.

What they're saying:

The family expresses deep emotional distress over the lack of security.

"My daughter has had incidents where she was so frightened by what she saw, she'd end up in our bed, you know what I mean, with nightmares," said the father.

Regarding the goal of the lawsuit, he stated, "We're asking for them to do something about the property, make it not so attractive and not so easy for criminals and homeless people."

The other side:

In a statement, Union Pacific responded: "Union Pacific is committed to working responsibly in the communities we serve and putting safety at the forefront."

What's next:

A preliminary hearing for the case is scheduled for Friday, March 13.

The court is expected to review the family’s claims regarding property maintenance and safety liabilities.