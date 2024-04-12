Horrific South LA hit-and-run crash leaves mother dead, 2 hospitalized, including young child

A mother was killed in a violent hit-and-run crash in South Los Angeles Thursday night, and the collision also left her 5-year-old child and husband hospitalized.

Investigators said around 9:45 p.m., the family of three was driving near South Figueroa and West 54th streets in South LA’s Vermont Square neighborhood when their vehicle was T-boned by a white Ford Explorer.

The investigation reveals there were three men in the white SUV and instead of calling for help, they gathered their belongings and ran away from the scene. Police added that when they exited the vehicle, beer cans fell out of the SUV.

When first responders arrived, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the two other victims were taken to an area hospital.

Officials said the 5-year-old suffered a broken arm and his father remains in critical condition.

The names of the victims have not been released and no further information was available.

The investigation is ongoing.