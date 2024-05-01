SoCal pastor, foster dad arrested for alleged sexual abuse 10, 16-year-old girls

article

A pastor and foster dad in San Bernardino County was arrested last week for allegedly abusing two underage girls, deputies announced Wednesday.

Jose Manuel Lozano, 54, of Hesperia, was arrested on April 25 and faces charges of continuous sexual abuse of a minor against two young girls, aged 10 and 16.

Deputies with the San Bernardio County Sheriff's department said Lozano was a foster father as well as a pastor at a local church. Detectives said they believe Lozano may have had other victims and released his photo hoping that others would come forward.

Lozano was booked into the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto. His bail was set at $5 million.

Anyone with information about these two alleged assaults, or any others, was asked to contact the Hesperia Police Station at 760-947-1500. Anonymous tips can also be submitted on wetip.com, or by calling 1-800-782-7463.