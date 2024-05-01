Student stabbed at Downey-area high school; suspect arrested

A student was stabbed by another student at Warren High School in Downey Wednesday, prompting a temporary lockdown of the campus, police said.

Officers responded to the 8100 block of De Palma Street shortly before 12:25 p.m. Wednesday to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon, according to Lt. Maria Villegas of the Downey Police Department.

"Two students were involved in an altercation resulting in one student being stabbed," Villegas said in a statement.

SUGGESTED: High school fight caught on camera in Riverside, mom says school didn't do enough

Detectives quickly took the suspect into custody, she added. The victim sustained injuries that were described as non-life-threatening.

"The suspect is known to the victim, and there is no threat to anyone else at the school or the public," Villegas said.

The attack was under investigation Wednesday afternoon. Anyone with information about the stabbing was urged to contact Detective Villa at 562-904-2368 or Gvilla@downeyca.org. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or lacrimestoppers.org.