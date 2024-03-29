LAPD officer injured after driver 'intentionally' reverses, striking cruiser, police say

article

A woman was detained after police say the car she was in intentionally ran into an officer's patrol car.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, around 11:15 a.m. Friday, officers were attempting to conduct a traffic stop at the intersection of 45th St. and Wall St. in South LA.

That's when the driver put her car in reverse and struck the LAPD cruiser. The impact of the crash injured the officer. He was taken to the hospital.

Police say the driver then fled the area. Images from SkyFOX showed a woman being detained. According to reports, a second person is still outstanding.