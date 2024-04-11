Suspect crashes suspected stolen vehicle into South LA home

The suspect accused of crashing a stolen vehicle into a home in South Los Angeles was arrested Thursday, authorities said.

Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said someone reported their car had been stolen and that the carjacker attempted to run someone over.

While trying to run someone over, the suspect overshot their target, lost control of the vehicle and plowed into a home in the 1300 block of West 76th Street, located near the intersection of Florence and Normandie avenues.

It was initially believed the suspect had a gun, but authorities later confirmed it was fake.

Shortly after the crash, the suspect was detained and taken into custody.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported inside the home.

No further information was immediately released.