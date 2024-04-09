Police chase: Authorities arrest alleged hit-and-run suspect in DTLA

A gripping scene unfolded on the streets of Los Angeles County as law enforcement Tuesday pursued a white transit van driven by a suspect believed to be under the influence.

The pursuit, lasting over 25 minutes, involved dangerous maneuvers, hit-and-runs, and near misses with pedestrians and deputies.

The driver showed reckless behavior, running red lights and using parking lots to evade capture. Despite efforts to bring the pursuit to a safe conclusion, the situation remained tense and hazardous, highlighting the challenges faced by law enforcement in ensuring public safety during pursuits of this nature.

The pursuit went onto the southbound 5 Freeway and then onto surface streets at Garfield and Gage avenues. At about 10:10 a.m., the suspect pulled into a business parking lot near Bickett and East 54th streets, stopped the van and got out.

The man then ran inside the building, followed by deputies who quickly arrested him and brought outside. His name was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.