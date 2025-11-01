Deadly Halloween: Son of Rollin' 60s Crips leader Big U Henley gunned down in LA, reports say

The Brief Jabari "Baby Uiie" Henley, the 34-year-old son of alleged Crips leader Eugene "Big U" Henley, was shot dead on Halloween night in Los Angeles. The victim was declared dead at the scene after being shot by a person inside a vehicle, according to witness reports cited by TMZ. The motive for the killing is unknown, and the suspect remains unidentified; police have not confirmed if the shooting was gang-related.



What we know:

Jabari was shot to death Halloween night at the intersection of 69th and Figueroa streets in South Los Angeles' Vermont-Slauson neighborhood just after 11 p.m. He died at the scene.

Witnesses told police they saw Jabari approach a vehicle when someone inside opened fire. Paramedics from the Los Angeles Fire Department declared him dead at the scene, according to the publication.

What we don't know:

The suspect left the scene and has not been identified.

It's unclear if the suspect and Jabari knew each other.

The motive is unknown.

Police have not said if the shooting was gang-related.

The backstory:

Eugene "Big U" Henley Jr., identified by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) as a long-time leader of the Rollin' 60s Neighborhood Crips street gang, was recently indicted by a federal grand jury.

The indictment covers multiple serious charges, including racketeering, robbery, fraud, extortion, tax evasion, and embezzlement of charity funds.

Henley was one of 18 members of the Rollin' 60s Neighborhood Crips suspected of a litany of crimes including drug trafficking, conspiracy, and firearms offenses.

Eugene "Big U" Henley Jr. / USDOJ

Henley allegedly masterminded a criminal operation that investigators dubbed the "Big U Enterprise," and is also suspected of embezzling donations to Developing Options, an anti-gang charity he founded but which prosecutors say he used "as a front for fraudulent purposes and to insulate its members from suspicion by law enforcement."

He is suspected in the 2021 killing of an aspiring rap musician who was signed to his recording company, Uneek Music, according to prosecutors.

The DOJ alleges he used his influence and gang connections to expand his power through "violence, fear, and intimidation," targeting both businesses and individuals.

Henley has publicly denied the charges, claiming they are attempts to assassinate his character.

If convicted, he could face a statutory maximum sentence of life in federal prison.