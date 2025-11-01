Deadly Halloween: Son of Rollin' 60s Crips leader Big U Henley gunned down in LA, reports say
LOS ANGELES - Jabari "Baby Uiie" Henley, the son of Rollin' 60s Crips leader Eugene "Big U" Henley, has died at age 34, TMZ reports.
What we know:
Jabari was shot to death Halloween night at the intersection of 69th and Figueroa streets in South Los Angeles' Vermont-Slauson neighborhood just after 11 p.m. He died at the scene.
Witnesses told police they saw Jabari approach a vehicle when someone inside opened fire. Paramedics from the Los Angeles Fire Department declared him dead at the scene, according to the publication.
What we don't know:
The suspect left the scene and has not been identified.
It's unclear if the suspect and Jabari knew each other.
The motive is unknown.
Police have not said if the shooting was gang-related.
The backstory:
Eugene "Big U" Henley Jr., identified by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) as a long-time leader of the Rollin' 60s Neighborhood Crips street gang, was recently indicted by a federal grand jury.
The indictment covers multiple serious charges, including racketeering, robbery, fraud, extortion, tax evasion, and embezzlement of charity funds.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Alleged LA Crips leader, music exec Big U accused of 'mafia-like' crimes
Henley was one of 18 members of the Rollin' 60s Neighborhood Crips suspected of a litany of crimes including drug trafficking, conspiracy, and firearms offenses.
Eugene "Big U" Henley Jr. / USDOJ
Henley allegedly masterminded a criminal operation that investigators dubbed the "Big U Enterprise," and is also suspected of embezzling donations to Developing Options, an anti-gang charity he founded but which prosecutors say he used "as a front for fraudulent purposes and to insulate its members from suspicion by law enforcement."
He is suspected in the 2021 killing of an aspiring rap musician who was signed to his recording company, Uneek Music, according to prosecutors.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
- Alleged LA Crips leader 'Big U' charged in indictment alleging 'mafia-like' crimes: DOJ
- 'Operation Draw Down': Eugene 'Big U' Henley Jr., accused of 'mafia-like' crimes, appears in court
- Big U, longtime LA gang leader suspected of murder and human trafficking, pleads not guilty
The DOJ alleges he used his influence and gang connections to expand his power through "violence, fear, and intimidation," targeting both businesses and individuals.
Henley has publicly denied the charges, claiming they are attempts to assassinate his character.
If convicted, he could face a statutory maximum sentence of life in federal prison.
The Source: This report is built upon initial breaking news from TMZ, which provided the details on the Halloween night shooting, location, and the on-scene death declaration based on witness and first-responder accounts. All extensive background on the victim's father, Eugene "Big U" Henley, including his identification as a Rollin' 60s Crips leader and the specifics of his federal indictment for racketeering, fraud, and embezzlement, are sourced directly from documents and allegations released by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) and federal prosecutors, as well as previous FOX 11 reports.