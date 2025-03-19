Authorities to announce arrests of Rollin' 60s Neighborhood Crips Gang leader, members in LA

Authorities will announce the arrests and reveal court filings related to a longtime leader of the Rollin' 60s Neighborhood Crips and fellow members of the South Los Angeles-based street gang on Wednesday.

A news conference is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. in Los Angeles.

Those in attendance include Acting United States Attorney Joseph T. McNally, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI's LA Field Office Tyler Hatcher, and LAPD Police Chief Jim McDonnell.

