Alleged LA Crips leader 'Big U' charged in indictment alleging 'mafia-like' crimes: DOJ

The Brief Eugene Henley Jr., known as "Big U," has been indicted on 43 counts, including racketeering, murder, and fraud. Henley and several associates, all in federal custody, are accused of using their gang affiliations to intimidate and exploit individuals and businesses. Henley allegedly murdered an aspiring musician and misused funds from his anti-gang charity.



A federal grand jury has indicted Eugene Henley Jr., a music label owner and purported anti-gang activist, along with several associates, on 43 counts including racketeering, murder, fraud, and extortion.

The indictment alleges Henley led a criminal enterprise known as the "Big U Enterprise," which engaged in various illegal activities across Los Angeles.

What we know:

Eugene Henley Jr., also known as "Big U," has been charged with multiple felonies, including racketeering, murder, and fraud.

Henley, a long-time leader of the Rollin’ 60s Neighborhood Crips, allegedly used his influence to run a criminal enterprise that committed crimes ranging from murder to sophisticated fraud schemes.

Henley has been in federal custody since March 19, with arraignment scheduled for April 8.

The indictment outlines criminal activities from 2010 to March 2025, with Henley's enterprise operating as a mafia-like organization.

Notable incidents include the murder of an aspiring musician in January 2021 and fraudulent activities involving COVID-19 relief funds and embezzlement from his charity, Developing Options.

What they're saying:

Acting United States Attorney Joseph McNally stated, "As the indictment alleges, Mr. Henley led a criminal enterprise whose conduct ranged from murder to sophisticated fraud that included stealing from taxpayers and a charity. Eradicating gangs and organized crime is the Department of Justice's top priority."

The backstory:

Henley, widely regarded as a leader in the Rollin' 60s, rose to prominence in the 1980s. He played a significant role in launching the career of the late rapper Nipsey Hussle.

Henley has a history of criminal activity, including a 13-year prison sentence for attempting to steal cocaine from an undercover deputy in 1991.

What's next:

If convicted, Henley would face a statutory maximum sentence of life in federal prison, authorities said.