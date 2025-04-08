Big U, longtime LA gang leader suspected of murder and human trafficking, due in court

The Brief Eugene Henley Jr., known as "Big U," is facing a 43-count federal indictment for racketeering, fraud, and other charges. Henley, a leader of the Rollin' 60s Neighborhood Crips, is accused of running a mafia-like organization involved in crimes such as murder. If convicted, he could face hundreds of years in prison, according to prosecutors.



Eugene Henley Jr., known as "Big U," is set to be arraigned on charges from a 43-count federal indictment, including racketeering, fraud, and extortion.

Henley, a prominent figure in Los Angeles' gang scene, is accused of leading a criminal enterprise linked to various crimes, including murder and defrauding celebrities.

What we know:

Henley, 58, surrendered to authorities last month and faces charges related to racketeering, extortion, wire fraud, and tax evasion, among others.

He is accused of leading the Rollin' 60s Neighborhood Crips and running a mafia-like organization.

The indictment also connects him to the 2021 murder of aspiring rapper Rayshawn Williams in Las Vegas.

The backstory:

Henley has been a significant figure in Los Angeles' gang culture, rising to prominence in the 1980s.

He previously served 13 years in prison for attempting to steal cocaine from an undercover officer.

Henley was instrumental in launching the career of rapper Nipsey Hussle and has been involved in various community activities, including the Gang Reduction and Youth Development program.

What they're saying:

Henley has publicly denied the charges, claiming they are attempts to assassinate his character.

Acting U.S. Attorney Joseph McNally stated that Henley's criminal enterprise engaged in activities ranging from murder to sophisticated fraud, emphasizing the Department of Justice's commitment to eradicating gangs and organized crime.

What's next:

Henley is scheduled for arraignment in downtown Los Angeles, with a detention hearing set for Thursday.

If convicted, he could face hundreds of years in prison.

Authorities are continuing their investigation and have arrested six others allegedly linked to the case.