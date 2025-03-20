'Operation Draw Down': Eugene 'Big U' Henley Jr., accused of 'mafia-like' crimes, due in court

The Brief LA music executive Eugene Henley, also known as "Big U," is expected to appear in court Thursday. Henley is charged in the complaint with conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act. Authorities also accuse Henley of murdering a young Las Vegas rapper, Rayshawn Williams, in 2021.



Prominent Los Angeles music executive Eugene Henley Jr., known as "Big U," surrendered to federal agents amid allegations of leading a criminal enterprise linked to the Rollin' 60s Neighborhood Crips.

Charged with conspiracy under the RICO Act, Henley faces accusations of murder, fraud, and other crimes.

He is expected to appear in court Thursday.

What we know:

Henley, founder of Big U Enterprise, is charged with conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act.

He is accused of leveraging connections with the Rollin' 60s Neighborhood Crips to run a criminal enterprise involved in murder, trafficking, and fraud.

Henley surrendered to federal agents alongside Bryan Mejia, with both expected to appear in court.

Operation Draw Down:

Yesterday, officials said 10 other alleged gang members and associates had been arrested and charged with various federal crimes, including drug trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and firearms offenses. Four defendants were already in custody.

Two other alleged members of the criminal enterprise – Sylvester Robinson, 59, a.k.a. "Vey," of Northridge, and Mark Martin, 50, a.k.a. "Bear Claw," of the Beverlywood area of Los Angeles – were arrested Wednesday on the same criminal complaint in which Henley is charged.

The Indictment:

According to the affidavit unsealed along with the criminal complaint, Henley's criminal group identified in court documents as the "Big U Enterprise" operated as a "mafia-like organization" that used Henley's stature and longtime association with the Rollin' 60s and other street gangs to intimidate individuals and businesses in LA from 2010 on.

"While the Big U Enterprise at times partnered with the Rollin' 60s and other criminal elements for mutual benefit, the Big U Enterprise is a distinct and independent criminal enterprise engaged in criminal activity including murder, extortion, robbery, trafficking and exploiting sex workers, fraud, and illegal gambling," court documents read.

The complaint details Henley's involvement in the 2021 murder of aspiring rapper Rayshawn Williams, and fraudulent activities, including embezzling large donations from celebrities and award-winning companies meant for his nonprofit, Developing Options. According to the complaint, Henley immediately converted those donations to his personal bank account.

Additionally, Henley allegedly submitted a fraudulent application for a COVID-19 pandemic relief loan in which he claimed that Uneek Music, his music promotion company, was operating at a $200,000 profit in 2019 despite operating at a $5,000 loss that year, which should have disqualified it from loan eligibility.

Developing Options is primarily funded through the City of Los Angeles’s Mayor’s Office through the Gang Reduction Youth Development (GRYD) Foundation, portions of which receive federal funding, but also receives donations from prominent sources, including NBA players, the complaint said.

The backstory:

Henley, widely regarded as a leader in the Rollin' 60s, rose to prominence in the 1980s. He played a significant role in launching the career of late rapper Nipsey Hussle.

Henley has a history of criminal activity, including a 13-year prison sentence for attempting to steal cocaine from an undercover deputy in 1991.

What they're saying:

Acting U.S. Attorney Joseph McNally emphasized the seriousness of the charges, stating, "The allegations in the complaint unsealed today reveal a criminal enterprise that engaged in murder, extortion, human trafficking, and fraud."

Akil Davis from the FBI highlighted the long-standing criminal behavior, noting the efforts to bring justice and improve safety in Los Angeles neighborhoods.

By the numbers:

10 Arrests: Resulting from the FBI investigation into the alleged criminal conspiracy.

4 Already in Custody: Additional suspects in state custody.

5 More Defendants: Law enforcement is seeking additional individuals involved.

What's next:

If convicted, Henley would face a statutory maximum sentence of life in federal prison, authorities said.