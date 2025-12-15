Trump says Rob Reiner died of ‘Trump derangement syndrome’

The Brief Actor-director Rob Reiner and his wife Michele were found dead at their Los Angeles home on Sunday in an apparent homicide; their son, Nick Reiner, is in police custody. President Trump posted a statement blaming Reiner's "TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME" for his death, a drastic departure from traditional presidential condolences. The president's comments drew immediate and strong bipartisan criticism, with Republicans like Rep. Thomas Massie and Jenna Ellis calling the statement "inappropriate and disrespectful."



President Donald Trump on Monday blamed renowned Hollywood director Rob Reiner's outspoken opposition to the president for Reiner's death, delivering the unsubstantiated claim in a social media post.

Rob Reiner's son Nick arrested for murder

What we know:

Reiner, 78, and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, 68, were found stabbed to death on Sunday, Dec. 14 in their mansion in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Brentwood.

Rob Reiner and Michele Reiner arrive at the premiere of "Spinal Tap II: The End Continues" at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on September 09, 2025 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Kevin Winter/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images) (Getty Images)

The person who called 911 was reportedly the couple's daughter, Romy Reiner, 29.

The couple’s son, Nick Reiner, 32, was in police custody early Monday in connection with the incident and is being held on $4 million bail. Jail records show he was booked for a felony.

Director Rob Reiner and his son Nick Reiner attend AOL Build Presents: "Being Charlie" at AOL Studios In New York on May 4, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Rommel Demano/Getty Images) (Getty Images) Expand

Trump's comments draw criticism

What they're saying:

Trump posted a statement on Truth Social blaming the tragedy on the director's political opposition to him. Reiner was a vocal critic of the president and an active Democrat in the film industry.

In his social media post, Trump claimed that Reiner and his wife were killed "reportedly due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME."

He continued, saying Reiner "was known to have driven people CRAZY by his raging obsession of President Donald J. Trump, with his obvious paranoia reaching new heights as the Trump Administration surpassed all goals and expectations of greatness."

In this photo illustration, a phone shows U.S. President Donald Trump's Truth Social post on the death of actor and director Rob Reiner on December 15, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo illustration by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

The president’s comments, which departed drastically from the typical presidential role of offering consolation, drew immediate criticism from both sides of the political aisle.

Kentucky Republican Rep. Thomas Massie criticized the post on X.

"Regardless of how you felt about Rob Reiner, this is inappropriate and disrespectful discourse about a man who was just brutally murdered. I guess my elected GOP colleagues, the VP, and White House staff will just ignore it because they’re afraid? I challenge anyone to defend it."

Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene also responded, saying, "This is a family tragedy, not about politics or political enemies."

Jenna Ellis, a former lawyer for Trump, pointed out a double standard in the president’s response.

"The right uniformly condemned political and celebratory responses to Charlie Kirk’s death. This is a horrible example from Trump (and surprising considering the two attempts on his own life) and should be condemned by everyone with any decency."

Previous controversial remarks

The backstory:

Rob Reiner was a prominent figure in the film industry and was known for his political activism and strong, public criticism of Trump.

In a 2017 interview with "Variety," Reiner called Trump "mentally unfit" to be president and "the single-most unqualified human being to ever assume the presidency of the United States."

The president’s message is the latest in a track record of inflammatory remarks and attacks on perceived political enemies.

This included mocking the attack on Paul Pelosi in 2022.

Conversely, when conservative activist Charlie Kirk was assassinated earlier this year, Trump said Kirk’s killing was "the tragic consequence of demonizing those with whom you disagree."

At Kirk's memorial service, the president summarized his view of adversaries by stating, "I hate my opponent."

The White House amplified the president's post but did not respond to messages regarding the criticism and calls for the post to be taken down.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.