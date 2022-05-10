SoCal residents continue to feel pain at the pump as gas prices spike again

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose Tuesday for the 13th consecutive day, increasing a half-cent to $5.89, one day after rising 1 cent.

The average price has risen 11.6 cents over the past 13 days following a run of 28 decreases in 30 days totaling 29.6 cents, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 6.3 cents more than one week ago, 2.3 cents higher than one month ago and $1.741 greater than one year ago. It is 18 cents lower than the record high of $6.07 set March 28.

The Orange County average price rose for the 12th time in 13 days, increasing seven-tenths of a cent to $5.834. It rose four consecutive days, decreased seven-tenths of a cent May 2 and resumed increasing last Tuesday.

The Orange County average price has risen 12.3 cents over the past 13 days, including six-tenths of a cent Monday. It is 5.7 cents more than one week ago, 1 cent higher than one month ago and $1.73 higher than one year ago, but three-tenths of a cent less than one month ago. It is 18.5 cents lower than the record high of $6.029 set March 29.

Gas prices also continue to spike in the Inland Empire with the cheapest gas priced at $5.19.