LA County gas prices rise for 12th straight day

While Californians saw a brief reprieve in the last few weeks when it came to gas prices, it looks like the pain at the pump continues yet again.

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose Monday for the 12th consecutive day, increasing 1 cent to $5.885 after increasing by 1.1 cents.

The average price has risen 11.1 cents over the past 12 days following a run of 28 decreases in 30 days totaling 29.6 cents, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

It is 6.3 cents more than one week ago, 1.2 cents more than one month ago, and $1.74 higher than one year ago. It is 18.5 cents lower than the record high of $6.07 set March 28.

The Orange County average price rose for the 11th time in 12 days, increasing six-tenths of a cent to $5.827. It rose four consecutive days, decreased seven-tenths of a cent Monday and resumed increasing Tuesday.

The Orange County average price has risen 11.6 cents over the past 12 days, including 1.1 cents Saturday. It is six cents more than one week ago and $1.72 higher than one year ago, but three-tenths of a cent less than one month ago. It is 20.2 cents lower than the record high of $6.029 set March 29.

President Joe Biden, aware of the political stakes, has vowed to do all he can to ease " pain at the pump for American families, " including ordering release of record amounts of oil from the nation’s strategic reserve.

Gas prices rose late last year amid supply chain problems and increased demand as the economy recovered following the COVID-19 pandemic, but prices have spiked since Putin’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.

Advertisement

City News Service and Associated Press contributed to this report.