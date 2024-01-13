Pedestrian struck, killed in Santa Monica

A woman pushing a cart was struck and killed Saturday by a vehicle in Santa Monica, authorities said.

Officers were dispatched at approximately 1:50 a.m. to the crash scene in the 2900 block of Lincoln Boulevard, the Santa Monica Police Department reported.

A vehicle heading south on Lincoln Boulevard struck a woman in her 50s who was pushing a cart, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene and appeared to be homeless.

The motorist stayed at the location and cooperated with police, who said there were no signs of impairment.

Authorities have not yet released the woman's identity. No further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information about the accident is encouraged to contact police at Evan.Raleigh@santamonica.gov. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.