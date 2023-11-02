79-year-old woman allegedly assaulted, robbed in Santa Monica; 4 arrested

article

Four suspects - including two teens - have been arrested in connection with the alleged assault and robbery of a 79-year-old woman in Santa Monica.

It happened around 9:50 p.m. in the 1200 block of Lincoln Boulevard, according to police.

The elderly woman's purse was stolen and she was hit in the head and suffered other injuries, authorities said. A witness was able to give police a description and license plate of the Kia sedan that the four suspects used to get away.

The car, which was reported stolen out of Long Beach, was later located by police on the south side of Santa Monica but did not pull over when prompted by police. That's when a pursuit started, authorities said, which ended near 11th and Wilshire when the driver lost control and crashed the car into a pickup truck.

Two suspects were immediately taken into custody while a third was found hiding in a carport nearby. The fourth suspect forced his way into a nearby occupied apartment but was kicked out by the person that lived there, police said. That suspect was found hiding on the roof of the building and arrested.

Authorities also recovered a firearm in the area.

The elderly woman was taken to the hospital for treatment; her condition is not known.

The people inside the pickup truck that was hit by the getaway car were not seriously injured.

All four suspects - identified as Kejon Stevenson, Jacob Pugh, and two 17-year-olds from Los Angeles, were arrested on multiple felony charges.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Tavera at Hector.Tavera@santamonica.gov, Detective Sergeant Gradle at Ryan.Gradle@santamonica.gov, or the Watch Commander (24 hours) at 310-458-8427.