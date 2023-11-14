Man throws metal pole into oncoming traffic on PCH in Santa Monica

Authorities were called when a man with a large metal pole climbed on top of the footpath bridge that separates Santa Monica and the beach area on Tuesday.

When officials first arrived, the man was inside the footpath, raising the metal pole up and down.

Man with metal pole stands above bridge in Santa Monica. (Photo Credit: Citizen).

Authorities managed to get the man to leave the area, but he is seen again on camera moments later - only this time, he's on top of the bridge's protective cage area.

In the video, the man can be seen throwing the metal pole down below into oncoming traffic driving on the Pacific Coast Highway near Ocean Avenue.