Police chase: Suspect surrenders following LAPD pursuit from Marina del Rey to Santa Monica

A suspect accused of attempting to ram into a police unit was taken into custody following a pursuit from Marina del Rey to Santa Monica on Thursday afternoon.

Officials said the pursuit was initiated in Marina del Rey just before noon when the suspect field to yield.

Video from SkyFOX showed the suspect in a black Honda Accord driving erratically at high speeds and making U-turns on side streets in Venice along Lincoln Boulevard. The suspect then led officers to Colorado Boulevard where the pursuit continued in Santa Monica.

Officers have attempted to deploy spike strips. However, the suspect managed to dodge numerous attempts.

A suspect in a black Honda Accord let the LAPD on a pursuit on the afternoon of October 12, 2023.

The suspect then surrendered to officers at the intersection of Colorado Avenue and Euclid Court just before 12:30 p.m. He was taken into custody without incident.

The name of the suspect has not been released and no further information was immediately released.