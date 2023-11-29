Man killed in San Dimas shooting

One person is dead following a shooting at a San Dimas home on Tuesday night, officials said

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies responded to a call in the 1800 block of Hawkbrook Drive around 6:45 p.m. When deputies arrived, they found a man with an apparent gunshot wound to the upper torso.

The shooting victim was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics and his name has not been released by authorities.

A description of the suspect was not available and the circumstances leading up to the shooting remain under investigation.

Those with information are asked to contact the LASD Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Those who wish to remain anonymous can submit tips online at LA Crime Stoppers.