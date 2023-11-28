LA Live shooting: Man killed, woman injured at restaurant near Crypto.com Arena

An investigation continues and a gunman remains at large following a deadly shooting at a soul food restaurant at LA Live in downtown Los Angeles near the Crypto.com Arena.

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call at Fixins Soul Kitchen on West Olympic Boulevard at Peacock Place at LA Live Tuesday around 6:15 p.m. LAPD investigators said the suspect walked into the restaurant and shot at a man before taking off from the scene in a white SUV.

The shooting suspect was taken to an area hospital where he died, authorities said.

Investigators said a woman who was with the shooting suspect was also taken to the hospital after she suffered a graze wound. Officials said she is expected to make a full recovery.

A detailed description of the suspect was not available. The LAPD believes the suspect and the victim knew each other, adding there was no threat to the public.

The circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation.

The shooting happened a very short walk from Crypto.com Arena (formerly known as the Staples Center). No concerts, NBA, or NHL games were scheduled for Tuesday night.

Fixins Soul Kitchen is owned by former NBA All-Star and Sacramento Mayor Kevin Johnson.