Expand / Collapse search

Roe v. Wade ruling: Protests planned across Southern California

By Kelli Johnson
Published 
Updated 11:46AM
Roe v. Wade
FOX 11

California Family Council official provides an in-depth look of the SCOTUS ruling

Jonathan Keller, the President of California Family Council, gives an in-depth look into the overturning of Roe v. Wade. "It’s time to roll up our sleeves and get back to work and make this country a country that values all life and all families"

LOS ANGELES - Several protests are planned across Southern California on Friday after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, which will give power to the states to ban abortions.

However, the decision is unlikely to have much of an impact on the Golden State. In May, California Gov. Gavin Newsom said he vows to protect abortion rights, saying "we are not going to be defeated."

On Friday, Newsom joined the governors of Washington and Oregon, as they promised to defend access to reproductive health care, including abortion and contraceptives. 

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reacts to overturning of Roe v. Wade

The House Speaker expressed her disappointment shortly after the SCOTUS decision came down.

Below is a list of protests planned in the greater Los Angeles area on Friday:

Los Angeles County

Downtown Los Angeles
Pershing Square at South Hill and 5th Streets at noon

Downtown Long Beach
Deukmejian Courthouse at 6 p.m.

West Hollywood
Candlelight vigil at 647 N. San Vicente Boulevard at 7 p.m.

Orange County

Fullerton
The corner of N. Harbor Blvd. and E. Commonwealth Ave. at 6 p.m.

Laguna Beach
Main Beach at the corner of Pacific Coast Highway and Broadway Street at 6 p.m.

Irvine 
Corner of Alton Parkway and Culver Drive at 6 p.m.

(Getty Images)

Inland Empire

Ontario
Ontario Town Square, 224 North Euclid Avenue at 6 p.m.

Redlands
City Hall at the corner of Citrus Avenue. And Cajon Street at 6 p.m.

Victorville
Victorville Superior Court located at 14455 Civic Drive at 6 p.m. 

SUGGESTED: State by state: Where abortion will be illegal after Supreme Court Dobbs v. Jackson ruling

In 1973, Roe v. Wade legalized abortions nationwide and gave the states the final say. 
 