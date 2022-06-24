Roe v. Wade ruling: Protests planned across Southern California

Several protests are planned across Southern California on Friday after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, which will give power to the states to ban abortions.

However, the decision is unlikely to have much of an impact on the Golden State. In May, California Gov. Gavin Newsom said he vows to protect abortion rights, saying "we are not going to be defeated."

On Friday, Newsom joined the governors of Washington and Oregon, as they promised to defend access to reproductive health care, including abortion and contraceptives.

Below is a list of protests planned in the greater Los Angeles area on Friday:

Los Angeles County

Downtown Los Angeles

Pershing Square at South Hill and 5th Streets at noon

Downtown Long Beach

Deukmejian Courthouse at 6 p.m.

West Hollywood

Candlelight vigil at 647 N. San Vicente Boulevard at 7 p.m.

Orange County

Fullerton

The corner of N. Harbor Blvd. and E. Commonwealth Ave. at 6 p.m.

Laguna Beach

Main Beach at the corner of Pacific Coast Highway and Broadway Street at 6 p.m.

Irvine

Corner of Alton Parkway and Culver Drive at 6 p.m.

Inland Empire

Ontario

Ontario Town Square, 224 North Euclid Avenue at 6 p.m.

Redlands

City Hall at the corner of Citrus Avenue. And Cajon Street at 6 p.m.

Victorville

Victorville Superior Court located at 14455 Civic Drive at 6 p.m.

In 1973, Roe v. Wade legalized abortions nationwide and gave the states the final say.

