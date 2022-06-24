Roe v. Wade ruling: Protests planned across Southern California
LOS ANGELES - Several protests are planned across Southern California on Friday after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, which will give power to the states to ban abortions.
However, the decision is unlikely to have much of an impact on the Golden State. In May, California Gov. Gavin Newsom said he vows to protect abortion rights, saying "we are not going to be defeated."
On Friday, Newsom joined the governors of Washington and Oregon, as they promised to defend access to reproductive health care, including abortion and contraceptives.
Below is a list of protests planned in the greater Los Angeles area on Friday:
Los Angeles County
Downtown Los Angeles
Pershing Square at South Hill and 5th Streets at noon
Downtown Long Beach
Deukmejian Courthouse at 6 p.m.
West Hollywood
Candlelight vigil at 647 N. San Vicente Boulevard at 7 p.m.
Orange County
Fullerton
The corner of N. Harbor Blvd. and E. Commonwealth Ave. at 6 p.m.
Laguna Beach
Main Beach at the corner of Pacific Coast Highway and Broadway Street at 6 p.m.
Irvine
Corner of Alton Parkway and Culver Drive at 6 p.m.
Inland Empire
Ontario
Ontario Town Square, 224 North Euclid Avenue at 6 p.m.
Redlands
City Hall at the corner of Citrus Avenue. And Cajon Street at 6 p.m.
Victorville
Victorville Superior Court located at 14455 Civic Drive at 6 p.m.
In 1973, Roe v. Wade legalized abortions nationwide and gave the states the final say.