California, West Coast states promise access to abortion, contraceptives

Within hours of the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade on Friday, the governors of California, Oregon and Washington promised to defend access to reproductive health care, including abortion and contraceptives.

The heads of the West Coast states also said they will protect patients and doctors against efforts by other states to export their abortion bans.

Gov. Gavin Newsom of California, Gov. Kate Brown of Oregon and Gov. Jay Inslee of Washington said their actions come in direct response to the U.S. Supreme Court’s "unprecedented decision to strip away a constitutional right that has been in place for half a century, leaving abortion regulation to the states."

"The Supreme Court has made it clear – they want to strip women of their liberty and let Republican states replace it with mandated birth because the right to choose an abortion is not ‘deeply rooted in history,'" Newsom said in a statement. "They want to turn back the clock to a time when women had no right to make decisions about their own bodies, when women had to seek care in the shadows and at great danger, when women were not treated as equal citizens under the law. This is another devastating step toward erasing the rights and liberties Americans have fought for on battlefields, in courthouses and in capitols. This is not the America we know – and it’s not the California way."

Over the past several years, each state has taken action to expand access to reproductive health care in preparation for just such a decision: