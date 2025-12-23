Sherman Oaks mom rams burglars' car to protect family from home invasion

The Brief A Sherman Oaks mother used her car to ram a group of burglars attempting to break into her home while her family was inside. The suspects ran away after the woman drove toward them and struck their vehicle to interrupt the crime. No arrests have been made so far as the LAPD continues to search for the individuals involved.



A mother in Sherman Oaks took dramatic action to protect her family Monday, using her vehicle to stop a group of burglary suspects as they attempted to break into her home.

What we know:

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the incident occurred when several individuals targeted a home while people were inside.

Upon spotting the would-be burglars, the mother drove her car toward the suspects and intentionally struck their vehicle in an attempt to stop them.

Following the collision, the suspects abandoned their efforts and ran away.

What they're saying:

While the LAPD has provided the basic sequence of events, they have confirmed that the mother’s intervention was a direct response to seeing the suspects attempting to enter the home.

Witnesses reported seeing the suspects run away immediately after the mother hit their car.

What we don't know:

The identity of the suspects remains unconfirmed, and it is currently unknown how many individuals were involved in the attempted break-in.

Additionally, police have not yet released a description of the suspects' vehicle or specified if any weapons were seen during the encounter.

What's next:

The LAPD is continuing its investigation into the incident.

No arrests have been made.