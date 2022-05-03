This is where abortion will likely be illegal if Roe v. Wade is overturned
If the U.S. Supreme Court follows through on overturning the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide, it would immediately split the country into states with abortion access and those that outlaw it.
Supreme Court chief justice confirms authenticity of leaked Roe draft, orders investigation
Meanwhile, President Biden blasted what he called a "radical" leaked draft opinion suggesting the Supreme Court is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade.