Reward of $50,000 offered for info on 2021 Sylmar murder

A $50,000 reward has been offered for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible for the shooting death of a 40-year-old Sylmar man late last year.

Alexander Garcia Aguirre was found lying in a parking lot in the 13200 block of Maclay Street suffering from a gunshot wound at about 10 p.m. on Nov. 12, 2021. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

Witnesses told police they saw two men and a woman run from the scene just after shooting.

Police asked for the public's help to identify the shooter, and on April 12 the Los Angeles City Council approved the reward offer in a 14-0 vote with Councilman John Lee absent. The reward is active for six months unless renewed by the council.

Anyone with information on the homicide was asked to call the LAPD's Valley Bureau at 818-374-9550 or the LAPD's 24-hour tipline at 877-527-3247. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

