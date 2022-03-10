$50,000 reward offered for info on 2021 murder of LA man

A $50,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an identification of the person or persons responsible for the 2021 murder of a young man in Los Angeles, police announced Wednesday.

Marcelis Gude, 22, was standing in the area of 102nd and San Pedro streets around 8:20 p.m. on June 15, 2021 when unknown suspects got out of a car and fired shots in Gude's direction, police said. He was taken to a hospital where he died. An 8-year-old girl riding her bike in the area was also shot, police said.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

The suspects got into the getaway car and drove away from the scene. No other information was immediately available.

Anyone with information about Gude's murder is asked to contact the Los Angeles Police Department at 323-786-5100.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.