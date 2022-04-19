Expand / Collapse search

Tioni Theus: LA County to increase reward for info leading to teen's killer

By CNS Author
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
City News Service

Community comes together to remember 16-year-old Tioni Theus

Family, friends and community members came together Thursday to honor the life of 16-year-old Tioni Theus. Her body was found at the side of the 110 Freeway and officials say she was shot to death before her body was dumped on the side of the freeway.

LOS ANGELES - The county Board of Supervisors is expected Tuesday to increase its reward offer for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the shooting death of a 16-year-old girl whose body was dumped alongside the Harbor 110 Freeway in South Los Angeles.

The county previously offered $10,000 for information in the January killing of Tioni Theus, while the state and city of Los Angeles each put up $50,000.

The Board of Supervisors will vote to bump up its portion of the reward to $20,000.

Tioni's body was discovered Jan. 8 on the side of the freeway on the Manchester Avenue on-ramp near South Figueroa Street.

Tioni was last seen Jan. 7 after telling a family member she was going to meet a friend to go to a party, officials said.

According to Los Angeles County Supervisor Holly Mitchell's motion to extend and increase the county's $10,000 reward offer, Tioni "lived in Compton and was a student at Centennial High School. She was reportedly living with her father as her mother recovered from a serious hit-and-run accident. Family members say she was a straight-A student and enjoyed dance and golf.

Tioni Theus: Murdered teen to be laid to rest

Tioni Theus will be laid to rest as the search continues for her killer.

"Investigators are urging anyone with information about this incident to contact the California Highway Patrol. A reward will encourage members of the public to come forward with information that can help identify the individual(s) responsible for her death."

Speaking with community activists at a news conference earlier this year, Rashida Kincy, a cousin of Tioni, described her as a "vibrant young lady that was just cut from so much that was ahead of her."

"This has been a tragedy to my family, to the community," she said.

The CHP asked anyone with information about her killing to call the agency at 323-644-9557. Anonymous tips can also be made at 888-412-7463.

