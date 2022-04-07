Reward increased for info in fatal hit-and-run crash that killed father, daughter in Long Beach

A reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect in a Long Beach hit-and-run crash that killed a 42-year-old man and his 3-year-old daughter was increased Thursday.

The $25,000 reward is a combination of the $10,000 reward announced by the county Board of Supervisors just two days ago and an additional $15,000 from the city.

Police identified the hit-and-run suspect as 24-year-old Octavio Montano. Long Beach police said he was driving a 2014 Ram 1500 pickup northbound on Rose Avenue, near East Artesia Boulevard, at about 10 p.m. March 1 when the truck "left the roadway and collided with an apartment building, killing two of the occupants inside."

Montano allegedly ran away from the scene following the collision.

"The deaths of Jose and Samantha have had a devastating, lasting impact on our community," said Mayor Robert Garcia. "We are hopeful this reward will encourage those with information to come forward, and I want to thank Supervisor Hahn for supporting these efforts as well."

Jose Palacios Gonzalez was pronounced dead at the scene, while his daughter Samantha Palacios was taken to a hospital, where she later died.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Montano, he is facing charges of two counts of felony manslaughter, one count of felony driving under the influence, and one count of felony hit-and-run.

Montano was described as a 5-feet-8 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes and unspecified tattoos on his right forearm.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts was asked to call LBPD Detective Kevin Johansen at 562-570-7355. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

