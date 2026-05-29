Rebecca Haro pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter, other charges for baby Emmanuel's murder

The Brief Rebecca Haro was sentenced to 12 years and eight months in state prison after reaching a plea agreement Friday. Although the infant's body has not been recovered, investigators state that unreleased forensic evidence confirms a homicide occurred. The child's father, Jake Haro, is already serving a sentence of 25 years to life in prison after pleading guilty to the baby's murder.



On Friday, Rebecca Haro accepted a plea deal and waived her right to a trial in connection to the murder case of her son, 7-month-old Emmanuel Haro.

What we know:

Her plea bypassed a scheduled preliminary hearing in Riverside. Prosecutors had been prepared to present their evidence to a judge to determine if the case would proceed to a full trial.

Haro pleaded guilty to one count of child endangerment, one count of involuntary manslaughter and one count of being an accessory to murder after the fact. Those charges lead to a court sentence of 12 years and eight months in state prison.

Haro had previously maintained her innocence throughout the proceedings.

The infant’s body and remains have still not been recovered.

Heartbreaking details released

Riverside County prosecutors say Emmanuel died from prolonged abusive head trauma, based on expert reviews of photographic and digital evidence collected throughout his life. However, investigators still have not located Emmanuel’s body.

Assistant District Attorney Brandon Smith said Rebecca Haro pleaded guilty to child abuse resulting in great bodily injury to a child under five, involuntary manslaughter and conduct related to helping cover up the crime after Emmanuel’s death.

According to Smith, prosecutors believe Emmanuel died as a result of prolonged and persistent abusive head trauma.

Smith said multiple doctors at Loma Linda reviewed photographic and digital evidence of Emmanuel throughout his life and concluded abusive head trauma was the most likely cause of death.

Father sentenced for baby's murder

The boy's father, Jake Haro, is already behind bars for the killing. In November, he was sentenced to 32 years to life in prison.

His sentencing followed a guilty plea to charges of second-degree murder, child assault, and filing a false police report. Court records indicate that he had an extensive criminal history prior to his arrest.

‘She failed as a mother'

What they're saying:

During the hearing, Smith said Rebecca Haro bore responsibility for failing to protect her son from abuse.

"Rebecca Haro is going to prison because she failed as a mother. She may not have put her hands on Emmanuel, but she knew that Jake was, and she had a responsibility to intervene, and she chose repeatedly not to."

Smith also emphasized that the outcome does not bring closure to the case.

"The best we could hope for is to bring Emmanuel home, give him some peace, and we’re not accomplishing that today."

Smith said prosecutors pursued what they believed was the strongest resolution available under the law based on the evidence and circumstances of the case.

Even with Rebecca Haro’s sentencing, prosecutors say their ultimate goal remains finding Emmanuel and bringing him home.

The backstory:

Emmanuel Haro has not been seen since his mother first reported him missing and kidnapped on the evening of Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025, from a Big 5 Sporting Goods parking lot in Yucaipa.

At the time, Rebecca Haro told authorities she was knocked unconscious while changing her baby's diaper, and when she recovered, the infant was gone. The disappearance sparked an all-out search across multiple areas of the Inland Empire before investigators determined the kidnapping story was false.

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