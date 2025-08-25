Emmanuel Haro's mother speaks from jail, insists 7-month-old baby was kidnapped

The Brief The mother of baby Emmanuel Haro, who is currently in jail on suspicion of murder, maintains that her child was kidnapped. Rebecca Haro gave an exclusive jailhouse interview saying, "I will not give up on my baby. I want to be out looking for my baby." 7-month-old Emmanuel was reported missing on Aug. 14 after Rebecca reported her baby was kidnapped after she was attacked outside a store in Yucaipa.



As the search for the body of 7-month-old Emmanuel Haro continues, his mother, Rebecca Haro, spoke out from jail in an exclusive interview with the Southern California News Group.

Rebecca, arrested alongside her husband Jake Haro on suspicion of murder, maintains that her baby was kidnapped.

What they're saying:

"I want to be out looking for my baby," Haro said. "I will not give up. I will not give up on my baby."

She also spoke about her husband saying, "He's a good dad. He would never hurt a baby."

In addition to Emmanuel, the couple also has a 2-year-old daughter, and a 16-year-old, who is a stepchild to Jake, according to the Press Enterprise, a newspaper with the Southern California News Group.

Haro parents arrested

The backstory:

On the evening of Aug. 14, Rebecca Haro reported that her 7-month-old baby was kidnapped after she was attacked outside a Big 5 sporting goods store in Yucaipa.

Days later, investigators claimed she, along with Emmanuel's father Jake, had stopped cooperating, adding that there were "inconsistencies" in their stories.

On Friday, Aug. 22, officials said Rebecca and Jake were arrested on suspicion of murder at their Cabazon home. At this point in the investigation, detectives presumed Emmanuel to be dead.

What's next:

The Riverside County District Attorney's Office said a decision on filing charges has not been made yet... although both Jake and Rebecca are each facing a count of murder. If those charges are filed, they could appear in court for arraignment by Tuesday.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Search continues for baby Emmanuel

On Sunday, Aug. 24, authorities conducted a search for the missing baby along parts of the 60 Freeway near Gilman Springs Road in Moreno Valley. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office, Jake was at the search scene with detectives. He was seen in an orange jumpsuit with handcuffs working alongside deputies.

According to a statement released by the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office, Emmanuel had not been located as of 4 p.m., August 24. Cadaver dogs were called in to help in their search.

The area is about 10 miles south of where Emmanuel was first reported missing.

It remains unclear what Jake may have said to detectives that led them to Moreno Valley. Officials later confirmed the search ended without finding the infant’s body.