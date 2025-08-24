Emmanuel Haro: Officials give grim update of missing California baby

The Brief Authorities continue their search for a missing Southern California baby, Emmanuel Haro, along the 60 Freeway in Moreno Valley, with cadaver dogs brought in for the effort. The search for the baby comes as his parents, Jake and Rebecca Haro, were arrested on suspicion of murder after a search of their home. The baby's mother, Rebecca Haro, had previously claimed the baby was taken after she was attacked in a parking lot. Authorities have since accused Emmanuel's parents of having "inconsistencies" with Rebecca's story.



The father of Emmanuel Haro, wearing an orange jumpsuit, was spotted with deputies along a California freeway during the search for the missing baby.

What we know:

On Sunday, authorities conducted a search for the missing baby along parts of the 60 Freeway near Gilman Springs Road in Moreno Valley. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office, Jake Haro, Emmanuel's dad, was at the search scene with detectives.

According to a statement released by the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office, Emmanuel had not been located as of 4 p.m., August 24. Cadaver dogs were called into search along the 60 Freeway in Moreno Valley as deputies say they will wrap up search for Emmanuel Sunday night.

Jake Haro's appearance in Moreno Valley comes as he and Emmanuel's mom, Rebecca, were both arrested on suspicion of murder. The couple got arrested after authorities searched the family's home in Cabazon, a Riverside County community roughly 20 miles away from Palm Springs.

The backstory:

Emmanuel Haro was first reported missing on Thursday, August 14.

Prior to her arrest, Rebecca Haro claimed she was attacked while changing her baby's diaper in the Big 5 sporting goods store parking lot in Yucaipa. She then claimed someone knocked her down to the ground. Once she got back up, her baby was gone, she said before she and Jake Haro both got arrested.

Days after sharing the alleged parking lot attack story, authorities have since accused the couple of having "inconsistencies" with Rebecca's story.