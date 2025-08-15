Search underway for missing 7-month-old boy in Yucaipa

The Brief A seven-month-old baby boy is missing in Yucaipa. He was last seen Thursday night at a strip mall on Yucaipa Boulevard and 6th Street. The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department is investigating the case as a possible kidnapping.



The search continues for a missing baby boy in the Inland Empire.

What we know:

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, the 7-month-old boy was last seen Thursday night at a strip mall on Yucaipa Boulevard and 6th Street.

Detectives are investigating the case as a possible kidnapping after the child's mother reported being attacked outside a retail store.

K9 tracking dogs were deployed, but the child was not located, officials said in a statement.

No suspect information has been released.

The baby was last seen wearing a black Nike onesie. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

What they're saying:

The boy's mother said his name is Emmanuel.

"I woke up with this on my face. I didn't see anything. I woke up on the floor and my son was gone. Please don't hurt my son, please protect him. Please come forward, i'm begging you," the boy's mother, Rebecca Haro, told FOX 11.

What you can do:

If you have any information, please call 911.