Emmanuel Haro: Mother of missing California 7-month-old no longer cooperating, officials say

Where is Emmanuel Haro?

The search for the missing baby boy continues in the Inland Empire and now, investigators say his mother is no longer cooperating with them.

What we know:

Emmanuel Haro's mother initially told authorities she was "knocked out" when her 7-month-old son was taken from her outside a store in Yucaipa, located at a strip mall on Yucaipa Boulevard and 6th Street, on Thursday, Aug. 14.

Since then, detectives with the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said they've found "inconsistencies" in the mother's story and that she has since stopped talking to them.

"I woke up on the floor and my son was gone. Please don't hurt my son, please protect him. Please come forward, I'm begging you," Rebecca Haro said in a previous interview with FOX 11.

Investigators said they have not been able to rule out foul play. The Press-Enteprise reported the Uvalde Foundation for Kids has called off its independent search for the baby and its $5,000 reward after it uncovered an abuse case involving the child's father.

The backstory:

Detectives were initially investigating the case as a possible kidnapping after the child's mother reported being attacked outside a retail store.

K9 tracking dogs were deployed to the scene. However, the child was not located. Emmanuel is described as being approximately 24 inches tall, weighing about 21 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black Nike onesie.

What you can do:

Those with information are asked to call the San Bernardino Sheriff's Dispatch at 909-387-3717.