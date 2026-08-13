Boyfriend arrested in murder of 17-year-old girlfriend in Garden Grove

The Brief Ethan Vidal of Garden Grove was taken into custody following a fatal altercation with his 17-year-old live-in girlfriend, Janely Gutierrez. Police responded to a call in the 8800 block of Hewitt Place late Sunday night and found Gutierrez suffering from severe head injuries. Vidal was initially booked for attempted homicide, but Gutierrez died from her injuries at a local hospital the following day.



Police have arrested an 18-year-old in connection with the homicide of his 17-year-old girlfriend following a late-night argument in Garden Grove.

What we know:

On Sunday, Aug. 9, just after 11:30 p.m., Garden Grove Police Department officers were dispatched to the 8800 block of Hewitt Place following a medical aid request regarding a woman bleeding from the head.

At the scene, officers located 17-year-old Janely Gutierrez bleeding profusely from her head. She was immediately transported to a nearby hospital in grave condition.

Investigators determined that Gutierrez and her live-in boyfriend, 18-year-old Ethan Vidal of Garden Grove, had been involved in an altercation prior to the call.

Vidal voluntarily spoke with officers at the scene and was taken into custody for attempted homicide.

Gutierrez died at the hospital a day later.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not disclosed what exactly caused Gutierrez's injuries, nor have they released details regarding what triggered the initial dispute.

What's next:

The Garden Grove Police Department is continuing its investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.