Emmanuel Haro: Cadaver dogs used to search for missing California baby boy

The Brief Emmanuel Haro's father was pulled out of jail to assist in the search for his missing baby boy over the weekend. The infant's parents, Jake and Rebecca Haro, were arrested on suspicion of murder on Friday, Aug. 22. Investigators now believe Emmanuel Haro is dead.



The two-county search for the body of 7-month-old Emmanuel Haro turned to a remote area in Moreno Valley over the weekend.

What we know:

Officials announced on Friday that Emmanuel’s parents, Rebecca and Jake Haro, were arrested on suspicion of murder at their Cabazon home.

Cabazon is an unincorporated community in Riverside County, about 20 miles east of Palm Springs.

With both parents behind bars, the search for the baby boy intensified on the hills along the 60 Freeway near Gilman Springs Road in Moreno Valley.

Video from the scene showed Jake Haro handcuffed in an orange jumpsuit, assisting with search efforts alongside deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office and cadaver dogs.

The area is about 10 miles south of where Emmanuel was first reported missing on Aug. 14 from the Big 5 parking lot in Yucaipa.

It remains unclear what Jake Haro may have said to detectives that led them to Moreno Valley.

Officials later confirmed the search ended without finding the infant’s body.

Emmanuel's mother reported he was kidnapped

The backstory:

On the evening of Aug. 14, Rebecca Haro reported her baby was kidnapped after she was attacked outside the Big 5 sporting goods store in Yucaipa.

Days later, authorities said she stopped cooperating with investigators and that there were "inconsistencies" in her story.

At this stage of the investigation, sheriff’s authorities believe baby Emmanuel is dead.

Memorial grows for Emmanuel

Local perspective:

The community continues to hold vigils for baby Emmanuel.

"It just affects me because I have babies at home as well, so it is very close to home," a local resident told FOX 11.

"If these people don’t want to come forward and do the right thing, we’ll let God do it his way," another resident said.

Jake and Rebecca Haro due in court this week

What's next:

Extensive searches continue in Yucaipa and Cabazon where several search warrants were served. Investigators continue to review a large amount of surveillance footage from areas of interest.

Jake and Rebecca Haro are due in court for their arraignments on Tuesday. They are both being held without bail.